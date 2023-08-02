JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) Vice President & Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson will remain at the university.

“AD Robinson is staying at Thee I Love, Jackson State University. We huddled up, as they say in sports, and we came out a winner. I am so pleased to have him as a part of my administration,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony. “We want him here because of his brilliant track record. He’s done so many things to elevate athletics, which is a part of our strategic plan. I’d like to encourage the entire JSU community to show up and show out for our student athletes this season so we can continue to help them excel in and out of the classroom.”

Robinson said he wants to further enhance the vision and prominence of the university’s athletics program.

“Jackson State is very special to me. It’s nothing like having support when you’re building an athletic department,” said Robinson. “A lot of athletics directors don’t have the support, and when you have the support of your president and your administration, that’s big. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I made a decision to stay here at Jackson State University, the support. You always want to be in the position where you can support your coaches and support your athletes, and President Anthony, you have put us in that position.”

On Wednesday, Robinson announced the return of men’s and women’s golf.

“With the support of President Anthony, we’re bringing men and women’s golf back. We had a great tradition here. Coach Eddie Payton won over 30 championships in the golf program, so this is huge for Jackson State,” said Robinson.