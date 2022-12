Bethune-Cookman says it is hiring first-ballot football hall of famer Ed Reed as head coach. It is yet another big hiring in the SWAC in addition to Jackson State having Deion Sanders as head coach the past three seasons.

Reed’s accomplishments include:

– Super Bowl Champion

– College National Champion (Miami)

– 9-Pro Bowls

– 12 NFL Seasons

– 2-Time All-American

– 2001 Big East Defensive Player of Year