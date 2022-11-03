JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games.

Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events.

“As the largest university in the city of Jackson and the state’s only urban research institution, we are excited that Jackson State University can contribute to the economic engine within our local community and the surrounding areas in such a meaningful way,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “The past two weeks were not only a win for JSU football and our students, faculty and staff, but also a win for the region. This is a great example of what can be accomplished when city, state and institutional leadership works together to show our visiting guests what Southern hospitality is all about.”

JSU was selected to host the week nine broadcast of ESPN’s College GameDay live show, becoming the second on-campus HBCU visit for the organization.

“It was an honor to get the call to host College Gameday and to continue to shine a spotlight on the great work that Coach Prime is doing with our young men,” said Vice President and Athletics Director Ashley Robinson. “The response from the Jackson community and our visiting guests has been overwhelming. Being featured was a great opportunity to pique the curiosity of those who want to know what makes Jackson State one of America’s premiere institutions.”

Although JSU’s regular home season has ended, there is the possibility that the school may host the SWAC Championship at the end of November.