JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol Police are ramping up patrols ahead of Saturday’s SWAC Championship.

Police said ensuring the safety of fans at this weekend’s game between Jackson State and Southern University at The Vet is their top priority.

Capitol police will increase the number of officers patrolling both the game and the areas surrounding the stadium. After several cars were broken into during a Jackson State game in October, Chief Bo Luckey said patrols will be monitoring common parking spots near the game.

“If you don’t have to bring something with you to the game, leave it at home,” said Luckey. “There’s no there’s no reason to keep valuables in your car that you don’t need. However, if you do if you do are in a situation where you cannot leave them at home, lock them away in your car out of sight. Put the valuables under the seat. Put them in the console. Lock them in the trunk or in the glove compartment, just somewhere where it doesn’t make your car a target. A lot of times when these criminal actors are walking through these areas looking for an easy target. That’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking through the windows of the cars to see what they can see.”

The Jackson Police Department, JSU Campus Police, and Homeland Security will also be assisting in security at the game.