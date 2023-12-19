LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State head football coach Fred McNair has left the university.

There have been recent reports that McNair would leave the Braves for Texas Southern.

“I would like to thank Coach Fred McNair for his many years of service and dedication to Alcorn State University. We worked diligently to extend Coach McNair a multi-year contract which would have placed him in the top tier of the conference with both compensation, incentives, and additional incentives for assistant coaches,” said Robert Raines, interim director of intercollegiate athletics. “Unfortunately, we could not reach a mutual agreement.”

McNair led Alcorn State for seven seasons and coached the team to four SWAC East Division titles and a pair of SWAC Championships. McNair holds a 38-17 SWAC record (.691 winning percentage) on the Alcorn State sidelines while posting an overall record of 48-34 (.585).

Last season, the Braves posted a 7-4 overall and 6-2 SWAC record.

Officials with the university said they wish McNair well in his future endeavors.