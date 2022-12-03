JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has announced he is leaving Jackson State to be the next head coach of Colorado.

Sanders has coached three seasons at JSU winning the SWAC Championship in the last two years.

Rumors have swirled for weeks about if Sanders would leave Jackson.

The news became official when Sanders announced the move on his Instagram.

The Tigers beat Southern on Saturday to win the SWAC and move onto the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17th.

The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship game Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, and a few hours later Colorado announced he was coming to Boudler.

The Tigers went 27-5 in the Sanders era and he was named SWAC coach of the year the last two seasons.

Colorado will prove a challenge for the magnetic Sanders, who inherits a program coming off a 1-11 season. But he brings instant name recognition and a track record of being able to recruit top-level talent.

The Buffaloes have turned in just one full-length winning season since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. They dismissed Karl Dorrell in October and interim coach Mike Sanford finished out the season that culminated with a 63-21 blowout loss to No. 12 Utah at home.

Colorado is a long way from its glory days under Hall of Fame coach Bill McCartney, who led the Buffaloes to a national championship following the 1990 season.

JSU Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson released the following letter on social media about Sanders’ time at the university.

Courtesy: JSU

The Associated Press contributed to this report.