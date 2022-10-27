JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27.

The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m.

All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to wear JSU apparel and be ready to show their Tiger spirit.

JSU will host ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time on Saturday, October 29 at Veterans Memorial Stadium when the Tigers take on Southern University.

The Lynch Street entrance to the JSU campus will be closed at 4:00 pm. The Prentiss Street entrance will remain open.

Officials said parking will be in the Pearl Street Parking Lot, The Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center Parking Lot and Eastview Parking Lot (behind the Lynch Street Security Booth).

Courtesy: JSU