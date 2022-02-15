JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sonic Boom kicked off “JSU Football Day” at the Mississippi State Capitol, where city leaders and members of the community celebrated the Tigers on their 11-2 season.

“We’re very proud of you, we look forward to seeing what you will continue to do,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Players said seeing the fans who came out made Tuesday’s event even more special.

“It’s great seeing the city of Jackson show love,” said Shilo Sanders.

Fans said it’s been a long time coming, and a sense of pride is back in the Capital City.

“We encouraged all our alumni to come out and support Coach Prime and the football team today because we had a great year, and we’re looking forward to a great year next season,” said fan Louise Jones.

Head Coach Deion Sanders plans to show his appreciation to the fans with a free event next month.

“Fans, on March 12, we’re going to do something for you because I want to feel you, I want to touch you, I want to get dressed up with you. We’re going to have a Red, Blue and White gala,” he said.

The event was hosted by JSU alumni legislators, Jackson City Council and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.