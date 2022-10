JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The debate has begun if Shedeur Sanders could win the Heisman Trophy.

The JSU quarterback has scored 16 touchdown and thrown for over 1,350 yards in the team’s first 4 games.

Sanders says he is focused on playing each week and letting the media talk about it.

In 1994, Alcorn State’s Steve McNair finished as a finalist for the award.