Deion Sanders’ son commits to play for Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, has committed to play football for Jackson State University.

Shedeur flipped from FAU to Jackson State. This comes after his father accepted the head coaching job for the Tigers.

Sheduer is a four-star recruit and is the senior quarterback for Trinity Christian.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove 🐅 COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

