WEDNESDAY: Skies are mostly cloudy with fog across much of the Metro this morning. Temperatures are very warm, in the lower 60s in most locations. We stay mostly cloudy for today after the early fog clears by mid morning. Then just a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon, but we're still warming up. Temperatures make it well above normal back into the middle 70s for highs this afternoon.

LATE WEEK: The warm stretch continues for the rest of the work week, along with generally dry weather. But our next front arrives this weekend with rain and a cooldown. In the meantime, we will have passing clouds and low end rain chances for the end of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s from Wednesday through Friday.