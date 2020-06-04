FAMU Board of Trustees votes to move to the SWAC

FLORIDA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Florida A&M Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the university to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This decision was confirmed during Thursday’s Zoom teleconference.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, FAMU’s membership in the SWAC will be effective for the 2021-22 school year.

The SWAC headquarters is located in Birmingham, Alabama. With the addition of FAMU, the conference list of full membership jumps to 11 schools.