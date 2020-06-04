Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Kit

Bottled water_275349

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

MEMA_14858

FAMU Board of Trustees votes to move to the SWAC

SWAC
Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Florida A&M Board of Trustees voted unanimously for the university to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This decision was confirmed during Thursday’s Zoom teleconference. 

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, FAMU’s membership in the SWAC will be effective for the 2021-22 school year.

The SWAC headquarters is located in Birmingham, Alabama. With the addition of FAMU, the conference list of full membership jumps to 11 schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories