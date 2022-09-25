JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well.

If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, Jackson State fans are more than happy the season is going so far.

“Deion is about to wipe my memory fade. It’s almost like “Back to the Future.” We’re going back to the W.C. Gordon days. We’re back to that dominance now. We don’t want to brag too much, but I want us to complete the deal this year. We went to the celebration ball last year. I want us to go undefeated.”

Fans are excited for what Coach Prime is doing at Jackson State and the SWAC.

“We love Coach Prime. Love what he’s doing for the school. Not only that, but what he’s doing for all HBCU football. People don’t look at Deion as a problem. Capitalize on this moment. There’s every moment, every weekend. Every team that plays us gets a chance to shine, show your best when you’re playing against us. We’re going to win.”

Fans say spending time with family and friends, win or loss, is always a win.