JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For many Jackson State University (JSU) and Tennessee State University (TSU) fans the Southern Heritage Classic is an annual tradition.

“I’ve missed only two heritage classics since the inception of that ball game,” said Senator Bo Brown.

Brown has a deep-rooted connection to both universities.

“I was a part of the group that left here back in the mid-60s when John Merritt took dozens of players from Jackson State to Tennessee State, so I’m very close to that school, but I’m also an alumnus of Jackson State where I received my master’s degree.”

Brown said the decades long rival began in the 1950s. In 2019, Jackson State signed an agreement with Summit Management Corporation.

The university agreed to travel to Memphis to participate in the classic game every year until September 2024. On Febraury 2, that agreement was canceled.

“A lot of people are expecting it, and it’s exciting for a lot of people. It sucks to see it go, but Deion brings a lot of attention, so college is a business. So if they have bigger and better things elsewhere, then they got to do what they got to do,” said JSU student Dacari Danley.

The Southern Heritage Classic was established in 1990. According to Summit Management Company, the tradition ended due to a conflict with an agreement between JSU and the SWAC.

“Fans like to travel to Memphis both from Nashville and Jackson, so I think it’s going to be as sad day next fall when that classic is supposed to be played,” said Danley.

Tennessee State University’s president released a statement calling JSU’s decision insensitive and irresponsible act.