Jackson State football has added a new piece to its roster.

Esaias Guthrie has announced he is transferring to JSU.]

The Delaware State freshman had 32 tackles (one for loss), four interceptions and nine pass breakups. He has been named to the FCS Freshman All-American team and is on the All-MEAC First Team.

ESPN ranked him before the season as the No. 24 HBCU prospect.