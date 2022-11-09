JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away.

Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard.

“The passing of our student Geronimo Warner is a significant loss for the Jackson State Family. On behalf of the campus community, I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and send prayers of comfort during this time,” said Hudson.

Hudson did not say how Warner died. He was still a student at JSU for the 2022-23 school year.

The university said anyone on campus in need of grief support can contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email atashanormancenter@jsums.edu.