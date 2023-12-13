JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JaCobian Morgan and Jarveon Howard have a unique relationship.

They are SWAC rivals now (Howard a star running back for Alcorn State and Morgan the starting quarterback for Jackson State), Howard previously helped recruit Morgan to Syracuse University.

During that time from 2020 to 2022, the men built a special bond and friendship.

Then, Howard transferred from the Orange to Alcorn in 2022, and Morgan transferred from Syracuse to Jackson State in 2023.

Once teammates, the now play for rival schools, but their friendship has turned into a strong brotherhood formed through football and through life.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein shares the wonderful story of the two great Mississippi athletes in the video above.