LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn looks to snap a 2-game losing streak on the road vs. Grambling this Saturday.

The Braves travel to the Tigers after a tough loss on homecoming against Texas Southern.

Grambling has yet to win a game this year in the SWAC, but Braves head coach Fred McNair says it will be a tough and physical battle.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m.