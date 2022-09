NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WJTV)- Alcorn State looks to bounce back with win this weekend versus Tulane.

The Braves had a great 1st half against Stephen F. Austin last weekend, but were unable to capitalize late down the stretch.

This week could prove to be a tough game with Alcorn playing an FBS school.

Braves’ head coach Fred McNair wants to see his team play 4 consistent quarter this week.