Horne steps down as Alcorn State’s athletic director

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Alcorn State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek J. Horne announced that he is stepping down from his role effective immediately.

“I want to thank the leadership at Alcorn State, especially Dr. Nave, for entrusting me with the honor of guiding our athletics department,” said Horne. “I step away with a great sense of pride in what we were able to accomplish for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff during my time here. I want to express my gratitude to the loyal alumni and supporters, and our friends in the Lorman community for their unwavering passion for helping our athletic programs succeed on and off the fields of play. I walk away with excitement and enthusiasm as I look forward to the next chapter of my professional career.”

“I would like to thank AD Horne for his unwavering commitment and service to Alcorn State University,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president. “Under his guidance, Alcorn Athletics has proven to be a powerhouse in multiple areas — from supporting a winning culture to bring multiple championships to Alcorn to tackling compliance and ensuring that academics were foremost for our student-athletes. We appreciate the stability that he provided to ensure the success of Alcorn Athletics.”

Alcorn will conduct a national search to select its next athletics director.