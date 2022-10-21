JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s homecoming weekend for Jackson State University (JSU0. People flooded the campus for Yard Fest on Friday, kicking off an event-filled weekend.

Tiger fans are coming home to watch Jackson State face off against Campbell University on Saturday at the Vet. For many people, it’s more than just a game. It’s a reunion celebrating the culture and influence the university has on their lives.

“It’s really exciting to be back here at my college where I graduated. I graduated undergrad. It means a lot. It’s rich with culture. It’s for the community to show support to the schools that I graduated from. I’m so excited to be a part of this experience,” said one fan.

Everyone said they’re excited to see the Boom this weekend.

“It’s a culture of pride, right? Being in Sonic Boom, you know, how we worked hard together. We got up at five in the morning. It’s similar to what the football team did, and we worked as a unit. When you build that culture with Jackson State, then you want to come back home. It’s all about family. It’s all about having a good time, being respectful and getting the win for homecoming,” said one fan.

Alums said Jackson State is more than just an institution, it’s a family tradition with generations of family attending and graduating from the historic university.

“What makes it so great is that my grandson and my granddaughter both graduated from Jackson State. We’re keeping the Jackson State University in our family,” said one fan.

Tiger pride can be seen all across the city, with fans showcasing their blue and white school spirit.

Fans said they plan to pack the seats at Saturday’s game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is at 2:00 p.m.