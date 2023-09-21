JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is expected to bring in a lot of money this upcoming weekend thanks to Jackson State’s first home football game of the season.

“We’re looking at an estimated $3.473 million, an economic estimated impact,” said Yolanda Clay-Moore with Visit Jackson.

Clay-Moore said morale is at an all-time high.

“It’s going to be an action packed weekend. We have all three teams at home playing. We have Belhaven taking on Greensboro, Millsaps taking on Hendricks, and of course, we have the W.C. Gordon classic, where Jackson State will take on Bethune-Cookman at the Vet. This is the first home game for the season for Jackson State University, so I know the fans are excited,” she said.

The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is encouraging people to head to the game early to avoid traffic.

“The game starts at 6:00 p.m. The gates open up before. Please start to head toward the stadium around 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. to avoid that large traffic jam,” said Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade.

The chief said they’re expecting to see between 40,000 to 60,000 people, which is why they’re collaborating with other agencies. He asked people to place valuable items in the trunk of their vehicles or to take them with them to avoid issues.

“When I talk about crime, you know, crime impacts economic development. It impacts economic growth. This is an opportunity for us to show the greatness of the City of Jackson,” said Wade.

Visit Jackson will provide a shuttle to and from the stadium on game day.

“I think they’re going to have a wonderful experience. They will get to see, touch and feel Southern hospitality at its best. And, you know, just kind of dove in to what Jackson has to offer,” said Clay-Moore.

Visit Jackson will host THEE Tailgate, which will take place on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.