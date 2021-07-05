Jackson State announces locker room naming rights initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson State Division of Athletics announced the locker room naming rights initiative for the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs.



If you decide to sponsor a locker, your name, class and hometown will be affixed to a specific locker. You will also be given the opportunity to meet and build a relationship with the student-athlete whose locker you have sponsored.

“We are really excited to announce this endeavor,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “This is a great opportunity to show support and become involved in our program.”

In all, there are 150 lockers available for sponsorship; 110 for football, 20 for men’s basketball and 20 for women’s basketball. The locker sponsorship is $2,500 and is for a five-year term.