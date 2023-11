JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State takes on rival Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl this Saturday.

While the Tigers are eliminated from the SWAC Championship, they could end any hope for the Braves to make it.

JSU’s head coach T.C. Taylor says they are just focused on the game however, the contest is big enough with the rivalry aspect.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. in Jackson.