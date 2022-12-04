JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the day the Jackson State Tigers took on the Southern University Jaguars.

It was one of the biggest rivalry games, and fans all over were watching in anticipation. Jackson State went undefeated this season and now holds the title as SWAC champions.

“Coach Prime has brought a lot of value to the team and the school and also value to the City of Jackson. Right now, what he’s done for us, we might not ever see again,” said Phillip Love.

Jackson State will be going to the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.