JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- For the second straight year Jackson State wins the SWAC.

The Tigers dominated in all phases of the game to beat Southern 43 to 24

Despite rumors of Coach Prime’s next steps, JSU came out strong causing 3 turnovers in the 1st quarter.

From that point on it was cruise control as the Tigers next stop will be the Celebration Bowl on December 17th in Atlanta, GA.

