JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — “Kim Mulkey’s got it coming baby,” head coach Tomekia Reed shouted with a smile on her face during Jackson State’s Selection Sunday watch party. The undefeated SWAC champions leveled up to a 14-seed and will face Mulkey’s three-seeded LSU Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday in Baton Rouge. This marks the second straight trip to the Big Dance for JSU and their second straight matchup with Mulkey. The legendary coach led Baylor to a 101-52 victory over Jackson State in the first round of last year’s tournament.