Jackson State fans help send off football team ahead of Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State football team left Jackson on Wednesday to head to Atlanta, Georgia, where they will play in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18.

Fans packed the parking lot outside the Walter Payton Complex on the campus of Jackson State University (JSU). They cheered as the team boarded buses.

The fans said they’re excited to support the team against South Carolina State.

“Jackson State has always been great, and now the world gets to see it. It’s exciting times. It’s a great day to be a Tiger. We just graduated almost 600 graduated, so we have all these new alumni and all this excitement for the Celebration Bowl,” said one fan.

More fans were at the Jackson airport to see the team off. Another group will be waiting outside the team’s hotel in Atlanta.