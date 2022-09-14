JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Jackson State football team prepares for their first home game on Saturday, some fans are worried about how the capital city’s water crisis will affect home games this season.

Fans said they want to know the measures that will be put in place at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium to ensure cleanliness.

One fan believes the stadium should offer complimentary water for fans, while another believes fans should come prepared to the game.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson State’s athletic department about the water crisis. They said stadium staff is prepared to make accommodations for any changes that may occur due to the water crisis.