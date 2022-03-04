JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) men’s basketball coach Wayne Brent announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Brent won six state championships at the high school level with Provine and Callaway before taking his current job at JSU in 2013.

He said he’s not ruling out a return to the sidelines, but he wants to turn his focus to player development.

“I think the thing for me on the next stop is not being a head coach, but being more of an assistant, being more of someone who develops players. But I really want to continue to help kids,” Brent said.

Sources close to the team told WJTV 12 News that the university is targeting former NBA player Mo Williams as the next head coach. He is currently the head coach at Alabama State.