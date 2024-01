JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- JSU returns home after a long road non-conference schedule with a bunch to be excited about.

The Tigers won 4 games, which is the most the team has won before SWAC play since the 2016-2017 season.

Jackson State now turns their attention to Alcorn State who they play this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at home.

Head coach Mo Williams says he is proud of his team’s play especially with how long they were on the road.