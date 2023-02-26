WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 26, 2023 / 12:40 AM CST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 08:39 AM CST
A one-point deficit Saturday for Jackson State men’s basketball turned into a one-point lead turned into a three-point deficit turned into a tie game turned into a game-winning slam dunk, 71-69 over Texas Southern.
We asked BestReviews baby and child expert Dr. Aimee Ketchum to explain how parents can nurture a healthy mind through experiences, games, puzzles and more.
If you want to stave off the cold for long periods, you need a good winter coat. Among the best materials for making a winter coat is wool.
Ankle boots are a versatile shoe style that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. They can be casual, work-appropriate or dressy with flat, short or high heels.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>