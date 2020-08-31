Jackson State parts ways with Coach John Hendrick

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson announced Monday that John Hendrick’s contract will not be renewed.

“In consultation with President Hudson and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our program and university,” Robinson said. “I want to thank Coach Hendrick for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish John much success in the future.”

Hendrick had a 6-9 overall record and 5-5 mark in conference play at JSU.

According to the university, T.C. Taylor and Otis Riddley are being retained and will lead the program on an interim basis. A national search is currently underway.

John Hendrick: "I wasn't expecting this, really shocked to be honest. But it's the nature of the business I work in. This is obviously God's will for my life, so I trust his plan." @WJTV pic.twitter.com/jbYTNACBPG — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) August 31, 2020

