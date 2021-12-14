Jackson State send off set for Wednesday ahead of Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is set to play against South Carolina State (SCS) during the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at 12:00 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The full event schedule for the Championship is as follows:

Tiger Send-Off : Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Walter Payton Complex on JSU’s campus Cheer on the tigers as they leave for Atlanta. Bring pom-poms and flags to send the players off as they leave at 9:00 a.m.

: Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Walter Payton Complex on JSU’s campus Cheer on the tigers as they leave for Atlanta. Bring pom-poms and flags to send the players off as they leave at 9:00 a.m. Welcome the Tigers to Atlanta : Wednesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m. EST (time change applies) at the Omni Hotel located at 100 CNN Center Northwest, South Tower in Atlanta. The Tiger Rally will be held immediately following in the hotel lobby.

: Wednesday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m. EST (time change applies) at the Omni Hotel located at 100 CNN Center Northwest, South Tower in Atlanta. The Tiger Rally will be held immediately following in the hotel lobby. JSU Alumni Meet and Greet : Friday, December 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST at the Hilton Atlanta located at 255 Courtland Street Northeast in Atlanta. JSU vendors will be onsite. Special guests include President Thomas Hudson, AD Ashley Robinson and NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazille.

: Friday, December 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST at the Hilton Atlanta located at 255 Courtland Street Northeast in Atlanta. JSU vendors will be onsite. Special guests include President Thomas Hudson, AD Ashley Robinson and NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazille. Bowl Kickoff Band Jamboree: Saturday, December 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST at the Georgia World Congress Center International Plaza, across from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy. Non-clear bags cannot be permitted inside if they are larger than 4.5 x 6.5. Permitted bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC no larger than 12 x 6 x 12. Exceptions for medical purposes may be permitted after inspection at the gate. Cash is not accepted. Cash may be deposited into an account through stadium kiosks.