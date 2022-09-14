JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system.

According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only way. A QR code that was emailed to fans will also allow them entry into the stadium. Those who want a season ticket card must pick it up at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

If fans purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, they should call 601-354-6021 or 601-979-2420 or email jsuticketoffice@@jsums.edu to have their tickets delivered electronically.

If fans purchased paper tickets from the JSU Box Office, they need to pick up a season ticket card from the ticket office at the stadium Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or on game day before entering the stadium.