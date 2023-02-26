WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 26, 2023 / 12:32 AM CST
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 08:39 AM CST
Jackson State women’s basketball got a win over Texas Southern on Saturday, then received their 2021-22 SWAC Championship rings.
