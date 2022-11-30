JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is preparing for another exciting and packed weekend for the SWAC Championship. Jackson State will face Southern in the game, and fans are not the only ones who are excited for the big game.

This year, there have been major games at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium (The Vet); JSU’s Homecoming game against Campbell and the ESPN College GameDay were JSU hosted Southern. Both games brought a big economic impact to the capital city.

Jackson neighbors and JSU fans believe this weekend’s SWAC Championship will bring more money to Jackson. Christopher Willis, a JSU fan, credits JSU Head Football Coach Deion Sanders for the success.

“Coach Prime is shining a light on his own people, which also contributes to supporting our HBCUs. Just like the last two games, the tradition will continue,” said Willis.

Donna Hartfield, a manager at a Jackson Exxon, said her staff is preparing for a large amount of customers this weekend.

“This time of year is always busy for us. We’re ready for the big game as I believe the city is going to make a ton,” she said.

The fans for both teams are expected to start making their way to Jackson on Friday ahead of Saturday’s championship game.