JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University athletics announced the upcoming men’s basketball season schedule over the weekend.

The season will likely be a long one for JSU basketball as the Tigers play their entire non-conference schedule on the road. Of the team’s 31 games in the regular season, only nine will be at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson.

According to the JSU, Jackson State will face seven teams that won or shared its conference regular season or tournament championship and eight teams that advanced to national postseason play.

Mo Williams, an NBA champion with 14 years in the league, is leading the Tigers for his second season as Head Coach.

November 6 at Memphis

November 8 at San Diego

November 10 at California Baptist

November 14 at Loyola Marymount

November 16 at Tulsa

November 19 at Missouri

November 25 at Georgetown

November 29 at Arkansas State

December 9 at Houston

December 16 North Carolina A&T (in Las Vegas, Nevada)

December 17 Howard (in Las Vegas, Nevada)

December 20 at Gonzaga

December 29 at Northwestern

January 6 Alcorn*

January 13 at Alabama St.*

January 15 at Alabama A&M*

January 20 Prairie View *

* January 22 Texas Southern *

* January 27 at Bethune-Cookman*

January 29 at Florida A&M*

February 3 Grambling *

* February 5 Southern *

* February 10 at Mississippi Valley*

February 12 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

February 17 Florida A&M *

* February 19 Bethune-Cookman *

* February 24 at Alcorn*

March 2 at Texas Southern*

March 4 at Prairie View*

March 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff *

* March 9 Mississippi Valley*

An * indicates a conference matchup. A team name in bold means a home game for JSU.

The Pepsi SWAC Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 13-16 in Birmingham, Alabama, at Bartow Arena.

Visit https://gojsutigers.com for the men’s basketball schedule or more information about JSU athletics.