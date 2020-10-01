JSU Athletics announces new facilities campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson announced phase one of the university’s comprehensive athletics facilities upgrade.

Phase one of the upgrades includes the Lee E. Williams Athletics & Assembly Center, the JSU Practice Pavilion, and outdoor track that is adjacent to the Walter Payton Health & Recreation Center.

“The student-athlete experience is of the highest priority,” said Robinson. “The majority of time athletes dedicate to pursuing excellence in their respective sports happens within their team’s athletic venue, so it’s crucial that we continue to make our athletic facilities the best they can be.”

Lee E. Williams Athletics & Assembly Center

· New signage installed; blue, red, and white added to exterior

· Renovate men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms and add player lounges for men’s and women’s basketball (1500 to 1700 square feet locker room/player lounge)

JSU Football Practice Pavilion

· 100 yards of field turf

· Steel foundation and covered roof

· Outdoor track