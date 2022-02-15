JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., announced the contract extension of Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson through 2026.

“Ashley Robinson has been a tremendous asset to Jackson State University, and his innovative ideas and vision for the division of athletics aligns with our plans to elevate the student-athlete experience,” said Hudson. “I look forward to working with him for many more seasons to come.”

“It was always a dream of mine to return to my hometown and invest in the city that gave so much to me,” said Robinson. “It’s been an honor to do this important work at Jackson State University. I’d like to thank President Hudson for his leadership and thank you to the many JSU alumni and fans that support our program and our students throughout the year.”

Robinson currently serves as chair of the SWAC Athletic Director committee. He was president of the Division I football championship sub-division athletic association committee, 2020-2021, and currently serves on the executive committee as past president, 2021-2022.