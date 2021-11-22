JSU fans line up for SWAC Championship tickets

SWAC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) fans wrapped around Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 to grab tickets for the SWAC Championship game.

The ticket office opened their gates at 9:30 a.m., and those who camped out overnight were first in line.

Shawn Miller, who was first in line for tickets, said, “I got here at 10:00 yesterday. I got my number one spot, so I’m ready to go.”

JSU will play the Prairie View Panthers on Saturday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. in the SWAC Championship game. If JSU wins, the Tigers will advance to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on December 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories