JSU fans line up for SWAC Championship tickets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) fans wrapped around Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 22 to grab tickets for the SWAC Championship game.

The ticket office opened their gates at 9:30 a.m., and those who camped out overnight were first in line.

Shawn Miller, who was first in line for tickets, said, “I got here at 10:00 yesterday. I got my number one spot, so I’m ready to go.”

JSU will play the Prairie View Panthers on Saturday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. in the SWAC Championship game. If JSU wins, the Tigers will advance to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on December 18.