JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State has been officially eliminated from SWAC Championship contention.

The team says while disappointing they have a lot to focus on with two games left in their regular season.

With Texas Southern up next and Alcorn the final week, head coach T.C. Taylor says player need to keep playing well for their pride, but also scouts who will be watching them.

JSU kicks off at 2 p.m. this Saturday against Texas Southern.