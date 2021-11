JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) head football coach Deion Sanders announced he’s been released from the hospital.

Sanders had been hospitalized for weeks with what he called “complications from a recent foot surgery.”

Following the surgery, he was coaching the JSU football team from the sidelines, but he missed the last few weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

Sanders shared a statement on social media thanking everyone for their love and support.