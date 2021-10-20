JSU Football Coach Deion Sanders won’t coach Saturday following foot surgery

FILE – Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Sanders is trying to win games at Jackson State and raise the profile of historically black colleges and universities around the nation. He’s off to a solid first step on the field with a 4-3 mark in the spring. This fall will be the real test. His team opens with Florida A&M on Sept. 5 in the Orange Blossom Classic. It’s one of eight games on Jackson State’s schedule that will be televised on an ESPN network. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced on Wednesday that Head Football Coach Deion Sanders won’t coach Saturday’s game against Bethune-Cookman.

Following the order of his doctors, Sanders will sit the game out. He recently underwent surgery on his foot.

According to JSU, Coach Gary Harrell will lead the team during Saturday’s game.

“Coach Prime looks forward to returning to the sideline. We wish Coach a speedy recovering and can’t wait to see him on the field,” the JSU statement said.