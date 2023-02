JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State football player went into cardiac arrest while at a hospital on Wednesday, February 15.

William Vauls said his son, Kaseem, was experiencing stomach pains for two weeks before going to the hospital on Tuesday, February 14.

He said Kaseem went into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, and doctors had to resuscitate him.

According to his doctors, he’s stable but in critical condition at this time.