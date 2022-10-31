ESPN’s College GameDay came to Jackson State for the first time ever. Fans arrived as early as 6:00 a.m. for the 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. broadcast.

All on air broadcasters for ESPN GameDay predicted JSU to defeat Southern in the SWAC rivalry matchup.

All of them turned out to be correct, as Jackson State football started a season 8-0 for the first time in program history.

The Tigers topped Southern, 35-0, in the latest showing of the SWAC’s strongest defense by-the-numbers and a versatile offense.

Three-time SWAC Newcomer of the Week, running back Sy’veon Wilkerson, rushed for more than 100 yards for the third time this season, including a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders rushed for two touchdowns as well.