JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is one of the 13 HBCUs to be featured in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s first HBCU bobblehead series.

The bobbleheads are being released in honor of Black History Month. Each school will receive a percentage of the sales generated from their bobblehead.

The schools included in the first series are Jackson State University, Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fayetteville State University, Grambling State University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, Norfolk State University and Tuskegee University.

Standing on a base bearing the school’s nickname across the front, each mascot bobblehead is proudly wearing the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State, and Howard Bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in April, while the other schools’ bobbleheads are scheduled to ship in June.

The bobbleheads can only be purchased on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website.