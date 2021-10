ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison in connection to a 2018 homicide in Adams County.

On October 15, a jury found Darnell Stevenson guilty for his role in the murder of Lewis Jackson, III. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault of Joshua Beamer and Alicia Mason and a drive-by shooting at Holiday Apartments.