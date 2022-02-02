MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University announced Wednesday that their school will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic football game.

JSU stated that their governing athletic conference, Southwestern Athletic Conference, has entered an agreement that conflicts with their agreement with the Southern Heritage Classic Agreement.

The University has been in agreement with the classic since 2019.

On Wednesday, JSU announced its termination of their participation in the game.

Starting in 1990, the Southern Heritage Classic is an annual HBCU football game between the JSU Tigers and the Tennessee State University Tigers.

TSU has not made a statement regarding JSU’s termination.