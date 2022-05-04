JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, the Indiana Fever team announced on Twitter that Ameshya Williams-Holliday was waived from the team.

The Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years.

Williams-Holliday released the following statement about the team’s decision: