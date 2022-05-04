JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 4, the Indiana Fever team announced on Twitter that Ameshya Williams-Holliday was waived from the team.
The Jackson State University (JSU) women’s basketball player was selected in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She was the first HBCU player to be drafted in 19 years.
Williams-Holliday released the following statement about the team’s decision:
Thank you all for your support. This has been one amazing ride. Making history in getting drafted and having an opportunity to compete and learn has been phenomenal. This is not the end. The journey continues. I’m excited for what’s next!Ameshya Williams-Holliday